Wysa secures $20 m from HealthQuad, British International Investment

Wysa, an AI digital platform for mental health, has secured $20 million in financing from HealthQuad, along with participation from British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution.

Wysa will use the funds to further expand into the US, UK, India and other global markets across enterprises, payors, providers as well as improve wider usability through multi-lingual support and easier access via WhatsApp. Earlier investors in the company include W Health Ventures, Kae Capital, Google Assistant Investments, and pi Ventures amongst others.

Wysa uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) to triage users according to their personal needs, guiding them through appropriate, evidence-based CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy) exercises within the app, towards other mental health services or crisis support. Wysa’s platform is said to provide employers and health services insights into usage rates of Wysa and digital well-being tools, while maintaining user privacy.

Wysa has achieved FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its AI-based digital mental health conversational agent for adults with a diagnosis of chronic musculoskeletal pain and associated depression and anxiety. . The company has, to date, achieved a revenue-generating user base of over 4.5 million people across 65 countries. Clients include Accenture, Colgate-Palmolive, Aetna International, Swiss Re, the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, and the Ministry of Health in Singapore.

Ramakant Vempati, Co-founder, Wysa, told BusinessLine that India accounts for about 20 per cent of the company’s user base, while the US, UK, Canada and Australia make for about 40 per cent, followed by other countries. Further, B2B entreprise business contributes major 80 per cent to Wysa’s revenue. Vempati added that B2C consumers are largely using the free version of the app and are acquired organically.

Charles Antoine-Janssen, Chief Investment Officer, HealthQuad, said, “We are thrilled to be part of the Wysa team. Wysa is developed in India and is marketed globally. The needs for Wysa are present all across, from high income to low-income countries. Mental health triaging of patients using AI which is fast, effective and non stigmatising for patients living in unaccepting societies answers a huge need in India, the rest of low income Asia, Africa as well as the wealthiest countries of the world.”

Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia at British International Investment, added: “Good mental health is a crucial pillar for sound physical health which in turn promotes social and economic development. Through our investment in Wysa, BII is taking a holistic approach to supporting long-term productive economic prosperity by backing an innovative tech-enabled company that is increasing access to mental health services for low-income and rural individuals. We are excited to continue working with Wysa’s team to grow their offering and help improve health outcomes and quality of life for people.”

Vempati said: “Wysa has not only been extremely successful as a consumer well-being platform but has also developed into a clinically validated, powerful tool to proactively manage mental health and well-being. Wysa meets people where they are, whether that means a little help with occasional workplace stress, right up to coping with debilitating pain, depression and anxiety. With this funding, we look forward to scaling-up further and helping millions of more people.”