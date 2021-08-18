Xander acquires 1 million sqft warehousing space in Tamil Nadu SEZ

Singapore-based Xander Investment Management (“Xander”) on Wednesday announced that its industrial platform has acquired an additional 1 million sq ft of warehousing space in Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (“FTWZ”) at Sriperumbudur, near Chennai. It already owns 1 million sq ft of warehouses in the FTWZ acquired over the last decade, and the new acquisition will double its ownership in the park to 2 million sq ft.

Notified as the first FTWZ in India, and approved as a Multi-Sector SEZ recently, the park provides Grade-A warehousing and industrial facilities to global operators and manufacturers. Current occupiers include DHL, DB Schenker, Kerry Indev, TVS Supply Chain and Seaways Supply Chain, says a company press release.

“The expansion is fueled by strong tenant performance and enhanced demand from existing and new occupiers. The new facility will provide a further thrust to the logistics and manufacturing sectors in the region. We are leveraging our expertise and knowledge to design best in class industrial/ logistics infrastructure with an emphasis on ESG and sustainability,” said a Xander spokesperson.