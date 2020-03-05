Xerox appoints Leo Joseph as India MD

Xerox has appointed Leo Joseph as Managing Director for India, with responsibilities for India and South Asia market. Joseph brings in more than with over 28 years of leadership experience and market understanding to propel Xerox into the “next phase of growth” in the country, the company said in a statement.

Previously, he was with HP, where he held various senior leadership roles in India and Asia Pacific. In his last role at HP, Joseph was Senior Director, Printing Systems and Solutions – HP Inc. India. In this capacity, he was leading the printing hardware, services, and consumables business for the country and responsible for the overall revenue, profitability, and market share for the company.

He had also worked with IBM India as Vice President-Systems X servers.