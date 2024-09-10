Xiaomi India, a global technology company, has appointed Sudhin Mathur as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mathur was earlier with Sony Ericsson and helped set up the company’s global R&D Centre in Chennai. Over his three-decade career, he has held roles at LG Mobiles among others. Additionally, he embarked on an entrepreneurial journey with Shoptalk as a founder.

Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India said, “We are pleased to welcome Sudhin to the Xiaomi India team. He brings a unique blend of strategic vision and operational expertise that perfectly aligns with our multi-year strategy to establish Xiaomi as the most preferred Smartphone x AIoT brand for aspirational Indians. Sudhin’s extensive experience delivering results across diverse businesses, coupled with his proven ability to build high-functional teams, will be instrumental in driving our growth agenda.” He added the company is at a crucial inflection point as it concluded a successful Q2. Xiaomi recently also celebrated its 10th anniversary in India.

The company said Sudhin has led transformative initiatives across telecom, services, and office automation. His expertise spans brand building, retail transformation, and high-performance team development. More recently, he was the managing director of Motorola Mobility India and Country Head of Lenovo Mobile Business Group.

Sudhin Mathur, COO, of Xiaomi India, said, “I am glad to be a part of the Xiaomi India family at such an exciting time and work closely with an extremely passionate team who is driven to make a revolutionary brand. Xiaomi India has been leading the technology sector with the magic of its unparalleled range of products and services. Together, we aim to drive innovation, push boundaries, and deliver exceptional experiences for our customers”