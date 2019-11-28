Xiaomi launches its smart TV edition with Netflix, Prime Video support

Xiaomi today announced its Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition. The new Mi TV comes with native support for Netflix and Prime Video and a feature called Vivid Picture Engine.

Xiaomi has been a game changer in the affordable TV segment with the company’s Mi TV lineup setting new price standards for other players. According to IDC, Xiaomi’s smart TV business has seen an exponential growth since launching the thinnest TV in the world in February 2018. Mi TV is seeing market leadership for five consecutive quarters, with a 32% market share as per IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, 2019 Q2 release.

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition builds on Mi TV 4X (55) Pro. It features a 4K 10-bit HDR display complemented by Xiaomi’s own image processing algorithm, Vivid Picture Engine. The TV screen pairs up with 20W speakers certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD®.

Powering Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition is the company’s own indigenously designed PatchWall 2.0 UI with Android 9 Pie. PatchWall 2.0 brings a library of 4K content with native support for Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar with 16 leading content partners and seven live news channels across seven languages. Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition also comes with Google’s latest Android TV 9.0 bringing Google Assistant, YouTube, Chromecast, Google Play Store and Data Saver built-in.

Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 Edition will be available for INR 34,999 starting 2nd December 2019, on Mi.com, Amazon and Mi Home. Customers buying Mi TVs on or till 31st January 2020 will be eligible for an Airtel DTH connection with 4 months subscription at INR 1,800 as compared to the regular price of INR 3,450.