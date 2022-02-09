xto10x Technologies raises $25 m in Series A funding led by Binny Bansal

xto10x Technologies, a scaling platform for growth-stage start-ups, has raised $25 million in its Series A round led by Binny Bansal. The round also saw participation from 28 founders and senior leaders from the start-up ecosystem in India and South-East Asia.

The funds raised will be primarily utilised to ramp up three core activities – learning programmes, software tools and operating capabilities – which will enable growth-stage start-ups to accelerate their scale-up journeys.

“Our experience over the past two years has shown us that founders are really looking for support to grow build enduring companies. Doing deep operating work with start-ups and converting that experience into software tools and learning curriculum have helped us build strong momentum, driving 4X growth in the past year. In fact, xto10x is already a profitable company,” said Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Co-founder, xto10x Technologies.

Core areas

In 2021, xto10x had acquired SaaS-based HR-tech start-up, Dockabl to expand their employee experience platform. xto10x has worked with 200+ growth-stage start-ups across India and Southeast Asia in the past two years. The company has built strong offerings in its three core areas – learning programmes, software tools and operating capabilities. In learning, seven out of 24 companies from their 10xAcademy founders’ programme are now unicorns. Software tools help companies retain talent by improving their employee Net Promoter Score. And a team of operating leaders and mentors from startups such as Flipkart, Cure.fit, Swiggy and Amazon help these new-age firms build robust operating capabilities.

xto10x Technologies was founded in 2018 by Binny Bansal (Co-founder, Flipkart), Saikiran Krishnamurthy (Ex-McKinsey, Flipkart & Ola), and Neeraj Aggarwal (Ex-Flipkart & Cure.Fit) with the vision of helping startups scale into world-class companies. The company offers learning programmes, operating services and SaaS-based solutions for start-ups. Over 100 start-ups use xto10x’s software tools - 10xGoals (OKRs), 10xPeople (eNPS) and 10xPerformance (performance management).