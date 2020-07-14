XUV300 tops Global NCAP’s 6-year safety rankings: Mahindra & Mahindra

How Covid-19 has disrupted shipping operations and seafarers' lives
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its compact sports utility vehicle, XUV300, has topped Global NCAP’s six-year safety rankings, making it the safest among all the vehicles tested by Global NCAP from 2014.
Earlier this year, the compact SUV, which offers customers 50 safety features including some segment firsts such as seven airbags, disc brakes on all 4-wheels and front parking sensors, had scored 5-star safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash test, under the ‘SaferCarsForIndia’ campaign.
Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) is an internationally renowned safety accreditation body. Besides promoting vehicle crash-testing and reporting in emerging markets, it also enhances cooperation between various NCAPs.
GNCAP has completed safety assessments on more than 38 vehicles so far from 2014, and the XUV300 scored the highest safety rating among all the models tested, the company said in a release.
The homegrown auto major’s compact SUV achieved the highest combined occupant safety rating, with a 5-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-star rating for child occupant protection, the latter being a first in India, according to the release.
“This is a proud moment for us at Mahindra. Earlier this year, the XUV300 was rated by GNCAP as the safest vehicle in India and now, it has been recognised as the safest vehicle over the last six years.
“This demonstrates our strong commitment towards vehicle safety and is a big leap forward for the Indian automotive industry, as a homegrown brand takes the lead on safety,” said Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer for the automotive division at M&M Ltd.
The XUV300 has established a new benchmark in terms of vehicle safety in India after having been awarded a 5-star rating by Global NCAP, the company said.
Mahindra also said it was the first and only manufacturer in the country to be awarded the ‘Safer Choice Award’ by GNCAP.
The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV300 was conducted in Germany earlier this year, it added.
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
If one considers the adjusted book value, the asking price of the FPO is not cheap, given the weak finances of ...
The stock of Tech Mahindra witnessed sluggish price action last week. But on Friday, the stock took support of ...
Buyers can take or give delivery by paying premium; no margin or other extra cost
An unrelenting Covid-19 gives the metal more room to move higher
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...