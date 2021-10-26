Yashram Lifestyle files contempt plea in HC against Aditya Birla Fashion

Scripting a survival
Homegrown female fashion brand Yashram Lifestyle has locked horns with Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited over manufacturing and selling patented products. It has filed a contempt petition in the Karnataka High Court for “wilfully disobeying” the court’s order and demanded attachment of the company’s assets. Yashram has also filed petitions against Myntra, Clovia, Juliet and Lavos.
On September 25, the Karnataka HC had granted an absolute injunction in favour of Yashram Lifestyle. This restrained ABFRL from manufacturing or selling sanitary undergarments which were patented by Yashram Lifestyle Brands since 2009.
However, it’s been over a month since, and ABFRL has continued to manufacture and sell the said products on its e-commerce website of Pantaloons, according to Yashram.
Hence, it filed a contempt plea in the Karnataka HC against ABFRL for “wilfully disobeying” the order passed by the court and the Sessions Court. Last year, Yashram had dragged ABFRL to the Karnataka Sessions Court with an appeal to restrain ABFRL. While the court passed an order in favour of Yashram, ABFRL had filed an appeal in the Karnataka HC.
Apparently, the company has appealed to the court to grant attachment of assets of ABFRL and detention of personnel who are involved in day-to-day affairs in civil prison for wilful disobedience and breach of the order passed by the Court. The matter now stands, posted to October 29 for hearing on contempt application.
In response to BusinessLine’s query, an ABFRL spokesperson said: “We are filing an appeal in the court shortly. In the meanwhile, we have instructed our business to follow the court order.”
Yashram has other court cases against retail and e-commerce giants like Myntra, Clovia, Juliet and Lavos. It has alleged that these companies have been violating its patent.
Yashram claimed that the Session Court has granted interim injunction orders against Clovia and Myntra. Contempt of court proceedings is also said to be in operation against Myntra and Clovia for wilful disobedience of the Sessions Court’s orders.
Myntra, Lavos and Juliet did not respond to BusinessLine’s query.
