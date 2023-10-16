Online travel firm Yatra Online Ltd posted 2.9 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit in the quarter ended September on the back of strong growth in air ticketing business.

Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹6 crore compared to ₹5.8 crore in the second quarter of FY23.

Revenue from operations grew 23.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹110 crore while earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation rose 27.6 per cent to ₹17.7 crore.

“We started FY24, on a strong footing on the air front with the highest number of air passengers booked since pre-Covid, up 41.5 per cent YoY far outpacing India’s domestic air passenger industry growth of 14.8 per cent YoY clearly demonstrating our ability to gain market share and the strength of the Yatra brand. We further fortified our leadership in the corporate travel sector by signing 19 new corporate customer accounts in the June quarter in our corporate business with an annual billing potential of ₹151 crore underlining the capabilities and leadership of our corporate travel SaaS platform,” Yatra Online CEO Dhruv Shringi said in a statement.