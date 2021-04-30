Yocket to hire additional 300 employees in this financial year

Yocket, a Mumbai-based Edu-tech company, plans to hire an additional 300 employees in this financial year, of which 120 will be recruited in the first quarter itself.

Yocket intends to expand its team in multiple domains including marketing, sales, product and software Development and business development and among others. The company intends to hire 1,000 employees by the next three years.

Yocket co-founder, Tumul Buch said, “Yocket is investing its time and money in the acquisition of the best talent in India to assist the students in overcoming the distress of the pandemic. On basis of the exponential study on the abroad market growth, we believe that the addition of talented minds in our company will take us to the next level. We also believe our services to get a boost by hiring and we’ll be able to serve more than 10 lakh students”.

“With constant support by the team, we have helped more than 4,00,000 students achieve a place in schools and universities of their dreams,” he added.

The company currently employs about 100 personnel.