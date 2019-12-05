Yoga and Wellness start-up SARVA raises Rs 20 crore led by Fireside Ventures

Yoga and Wellness start-up chain SARVA, has raised Rs 20 crore in its first institutional financing round led by Fireside Ventures.

The funds would be utilised towards retail expansion, marketing and launching an integrated digital service. SARVA also plans to double its retail footprint of 90 Yoga studios pan India in the next 12 months and is eyeing Mumbai and Bengaluru as its key expansion markets.

The company started its global expansion with the United Kingdom (UK) in September where it has trained 25 London based yoga experts who are currently running SARVA classes in three studios in London.

Founded in 2016 by Sarvesh Shashi, SARVA aims to build a global community of physically, mentally and emotionally fit individuals, through yoga, mindfulness and movement.

"Since its inception, SARVA has grown aggressively from its first studio in Chennai and we hope to reach the 100-million consumer base in the next five years. We are very happy to have like minded partners in Fireside Ventures supporting us in our mission to connect 7 billion breaths across the globe. We want to drive a cultural change and make yoga-based wellness a part of modern lifestyle. Our aim is to encourage more individuals, especially those under the age of 35, towards mindful and holistic wellness” said Sarvesh Shashi, founder SARVA.

With 25 different forms of yoga with a range of interesting practices, props, curated dance routines, and other workout options inside its studios, the venture runs studios across two formats: Diva Yoga (women only) and Sarva Yoga.

The company has so far raised over Rs 35 crore from an illustrious list of global investors including David Giampaolo, noted entrepreneur in the global health and fitness sector; Mark Mastrov, an entrepreneur hailed as the ‘Steve Jobs of Fitness’; Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Zumba, etc.

The angel round also included investments from Bollywood Actors like Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor.