Yogabar acquires trail mix brand SuperHealthy

Health food brand Yogabar on Wednesday said it acquired nutrition-based food company, SuperHealthy for an undisclosed amount. The brand, which is known for products such as protein bars, said this is in line with its strategy to acquire a series of upcoming homegrown food brands.

“SuperHealthy aligns perfectly with our portfolio and we aim to further leverage our combined strengths to realise synergies across our value chain. We believe acquisitions are a fantastic way to add world-class like-minded talent to our team. It gives us a quicker way to scale up and the ability to accelerate our roadmap,” said Suhasini Sampath, Co-Founder and CEO of Yogabar .The company said the strategic move will help expand its product portfolio and increase access to a larger customer base as well as new markets.

“SuperHealthy’s acquisition is just the start of Yogabar’s multi-fold growth strategy aimed at achieving a positive EBIDTA this month.We are looking to support more such homegrown food brands built on the pillars of transparency, quality, and trust,” Sampath said.

Superhealthy offers premium nuts, seeds and trail mixes such as Peri Peri Cashews, Masala Cashews, Pumpkin Seeds, Salted Almonds and Seed Mixes.

Meghana Rao Mojjada, CEO & Co-Founder of SuperHealthy, said, “We are glad to join the Yogabar family. It’s the perfect home for us and the best way to take our story and product forward. We are sure Yogabar will help us unlock unprecedented growth.”

Yogabar's portfolio includes protein bars, muesli, peanut butter, whey protein, gluten-free oats. More recently, it has also forayed in the kids' cereals market.