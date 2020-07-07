Yotta Infrastructure plans to use renewable energy to power its data centres

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Yotta Infrastructure, a part of the Hiranandani Group, plans to use renewable energy to power a majority of its own data centre requirements.
Talking to BusinessLine on the sidelines of its largest data centre launch in Navi Mumbai, Niranjan Hiranandani, MD and Co-founder, Hiranandani Group, said that it is looking at clean energy as the way forward and its data centres will have 250 MW capacity.
“The plan is to migrate to renewables and gas-based power generation on site which will provide chilled water at the most efficient cost structure possible and will bring design Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) numbers down to 1.2 which is unheard of in Indian weather conditions,” he said. To put it in context, an average data centre in the US has a PUE of 2.0.
“We provide the most efficient power offering available in the market today that is a global benchmark,” added Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO –Hiranandani Group.
PUE is a ratio that measures effective usage of power in a data centre.
Hiranandani added that the facilities will run on a combination of solar and wind coupled with on-site hydrogen-based co-generation and fuel cells in the future.
Yotta NM1 is first of the five tier 4 data centre buildings coming up at the Integrated Yotta Data Center Park and is located in the 600-acre Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel. When fully built, it will have an overall capacity of 30,000 racks (of server computers). The firm is in the process of building two power plants, which includes a solar and gas-based with an investment of ₹500 crore over the next 5-7 years. The data centre will host IT infrastructure of enterprises ranging from banks to OTT operators and government data and has outlined a ₹3,500-crore investment in data centre business in Navi Mumbai and Chennai to begin with.
As enterprises globally are digitalising their business processes they are increasingly relying on cloud computing services. “As shifts to e-commerce, e-payments, AI, ML, IoT, Robotics, and other technologies, data growth is humongous and requires a massive buildout of data centres in the country.
