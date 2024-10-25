YouTube has launched its Shopping affiliate program in India, allowing creators to tag products from Flipkart and Myntra in their videos, shorts, and livestreams, enabling viewers to make direct purchases through these e-commerce platforms. The program, announced today, aims to diversify revenue streams for creators while simplifying product discovery for viewers.

Eligible creators must be YouTube Partners Program members with at least 10,000 subscribers, and their channels cannot be set for kids-only content. Initially, creators will receive 100 per cent of the sales commission, though YouTube plans to take a share of the revenue in the future. The commission will be calculated based on the total purchase price plus taxes, excluding delivery fees.

Travis Katz, General Manager and Vice President of Shopping at YouTube, revealed that the platform currently hosts more than 350 million shopping-related videos globally, with 250,000 creators enrolled in YouTube Shopping. Shopping-related content on the platform generated over 30 billion hours of watch time in 2023, with a 25 per cent year-over-year growth.

The program will be available across devices, including mobile, web, and Connected TVs. For TV viewing, YouTube will implement QR codes to facilitate purchases through mobile devices. India has seen YouTube viewership on Connected TVs quadruple in the last three years.

According to Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director for YouTube APAC, India currently has over 110,000 channels with more than 100,000 subscribers. The platform’s research indicates that 65 per cent of Indian consumers trust YouTube creators more than traditional celebrities for purchase decisions, with this trust rising to 84 per cent in non-metro areas.

The shopping feature complements YouTube’s existing monetisation options, including ad revenue, Premium Revenue Service, Brand Connect, channel memberships, and features like Super Thanks, Super Chat, and Super Stickers. Early results from other markets show promise - a US-based beauty creator saw a 70 per cent increase in YouTube earnings within three months of joining the program, while a Korean fashion creator generated over 20,000 product clicks in one month.

YouTube plans to expand partnerships beyond Flipkart and Myntra in the future, aiming to create more pathways for creator monetization. The platform will continue to allow creators to sell their own merchandise through their existing direct-to-consumer channels alongside the new affiliate program.