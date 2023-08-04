Shared electric two-wheeler mobility player Yulu has launched a business programme for established business entities and young entrepreneurs, who will get the opportunity to launch the company’s mobility service in their respective cities with end-to-end support from the company.

The programme will enable the player to democratise access to green mobility outside India’s main metros, while supporting enterprises and ambitious entrepreneurs with deep knowledge of the local market to launch profitable businesses with an annual return on investment potential of over 25 per cent, it said in a release.

Yulu aims to enable its local partners to launch more than 10,000 of its electric two-wheelers in the coming year.

To be eligible for the programme, interested individuals or businesses must have an investment appetite between ₹50 lakh and ₹2 crore, along with a deep understanding of the market and the ability to build partnerships with local city authorities and corporate entities.

According to the company, it is ideal for entrepreneurs who aim to launch city-based tourism services, daily rentals for work-related commutes, or EV-based last-mile logistics services. Furthermore, its plug-and-play model has flexible options for partners to purchase Yulu’s purpose-built vehicles, swappable Li-Ion batteries, and charging systems, and is designed to be scalable and frictionless.

Tech platform

Each partner will get access to Yulu’s complete technology platform, which is enabled by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, along with the training and onboarding support they need to independently manage their day-to-day operations.

“As India’s largest shared EV mobility company, we believe that there is massive scope to introduce green mobility solutions in regions outside the main metros. We are delighted to launch the programme which will empower them to boldly and profitably unleash an e-mobility revolution in their cities,” said Amit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Yulu.