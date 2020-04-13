Yulu steps up to support home delivery of essential goods amid lockdown

Yulu, a Bengaluru-based shared micro-mobility service provider, has partnered with several e-commerce and hyper-local delivery segments to ensure the supply of essential goods to citizens who are stranded in their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Yulu is helping companies like BigBasket, Licious, Dunzo, Medlife, Lalamove, and AutoBrix, with its manpower and fleet of e-vehicles- Miracle.

The start-up began with a pilot by offering its vehicles and manpower to various home delivery companies for groceries and medicines, to meet the surge in their demand due to the lockdown. It is currently supporting home delivery companies in Bengaluru and will be shortly extending its support to other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

“Covid-19 has affected the world at large, but this has also given us a glimpse of the good that exists. Several novel initiatives have been taken up by brands across the world to serve people impacted by this situation, and we are in it together” said Amit Gupta,Co-founder and CEO of Yulu.

He further added, due to the Covid-19 there has been a huge surge in demand for home delivery of essential goods such as grocery and medicine, which the companies are unable to fulfil due to shortage of manpower and unavailability of vehicles. There were a lot of inquiries from these companies for Yulu to help them out. It has been a privilege to be able to support the supply of essential goods during this time of national crisis while strictly following social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Commenting on the partnership K B Nagaraju, Chief Customer Experience Officer, BigBasket said, “BigBasket is committed to providing the best possible service to customers during these challenging times and ensuring that they don’t suffer due to the supply chain disruptions. To fulfil our delivery goals, we are happy to partner with Yulu who will help us with our warehousing operations as well as last-mile delivery services."

Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, co-founders of Licious, in a statement said: “Licious is committed to ensuring that our consumers have uninterrupted access to everyday essentials like meat, fish and eggs. This partnership is another step in that direction. It will allow for optimal cross-utilization of resources as we continue to serve the country.”