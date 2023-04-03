Yulu, a shared electric mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) player, announced on Monday its association with Zomato for using the Yulu DeX EV for intra-city deliveries.

As part of the project, Yulu will provide around 25,000–35,000 Yulu DeX bikes to delivery partners onboarded on Zomato’s platform for last-mile deliveries on custom-made rental plans, said the company in a release.

“With Yulu’s deep understanding of the delivery ecosystem, a purpose-built product called DeX, operations, and a wide network of battery swapping stations, our solutions can improve the earnings of delivery partners by up to 40 per cent. There is an increasing desire towards reducing carbon footprint among customers as well, so this is a win-win for customers, delivery executives, and both companies,” said Pradeep Puranam, Head of Revenue and Operations, Yulu.

According to the company, rising fuel prices and financial challenges are significant barriers for youth who want to onboard themselves as delivery partners. Over 4,000 delivery partners, as of February 2023, onboarded on Zomato’s platform organically utilise Yulu’s EVs to make the last-mile deliveries, the company noted.

“We are happy to associate with Yulu to make the last-mile delivery operations more sustainable and efficient. As part of The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100 per cent electric,” said Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato.

Yulu has flexible rental packs and allows delivery partners to earn higher earnings compared to internal combustion engine(ICE)-vehicles. Along with this, the delivery partners get access to Yuma Energy’s wide network of battery swapping stations to minimise their downtime during last-mile deliveries. Once deployed, these 25,000 Yulu DeX have the potential to serve 3 lakh green deliveries every day by 2026 .

