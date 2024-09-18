Pizza Hut, a division of US-based Yum! Brands, announced the appointment of Rohan Pewekar as the Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent. He succeeds Merrill Pereyra.
Based in Gurgaon, he will lead the brand across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, as Pizza Hut sets the stage for its next phase of expansion in the region, the company added.
An alumnus of IIM Calcutta and The Wharton School, he has been with Pizza Hut for over four years, during which he served as Chief Strategy and Finance Officer.
“Pizza Hut has seen incredible growth, now reaching close to 900 restaurants across 200+ cities in India. As we set our sights on the future, we’re not just expanding—we’re reinventing the experience with bold partnerships, industry-first products, and innovative marketing that connects with the next generation, unlocking new possibilities in the Indian market. The Indian Food Services industry is witnessing double-digit growth, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum,” said Pewekar in a statement.
Before joining Pizza Hut, he has worked with with Samsung Electronics India and Accenture Strategy Consulting.
