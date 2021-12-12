Yuvraj Singh to launch NFTs collectibles

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to launch his own NFT collection in collaboration with Colexion, licensed NFT marketplace.

Earlier, the NFT marketplace has collaborated with sports stars such as Pankaj Advani, Glenn Maxwell, and Brendon McCullum for NFT collectibles launch .

The company said that 30 celebrities have launched their digital collectibles including music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, cricketers Varun Chakravarthy and Dwayne Bravo, and Bollywood and TV stars Tanuj Virwani and Aamir Ali, among others.

In a statement, Abhay Aggarwal, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colexion, said, “It is a pleasure to have a cricketer like Yuvraj Singh on board. We are creating interesting digital spaces for him to engage with his fans who will now be able to ‘own’ special moments of his career.”

“NFTs in cricket allows us to connect with our fans like never before. I am happy to partner with Colexion and share precious tokens from my cricketing journey with those who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. Developing a digital avatar to be able to connect and share our love for cricket is a powerful concept, and Colexion has enabled me to take my first steps in this world,” said Singh.

The cricketer has recently become an investor in Colexion to make the licensed NFT marketplace a global platform., the statement added.