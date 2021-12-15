Zaggle names Vidyaniwas as CFO

Zaggle, a fintech company offering software-as-a-service solutions, has appointed Vidyaniwas Khetawat as its Chief Financial Officer and Raghav Hari Choudhary as Vice-President (Investor Relations and Corporate Development).

Vidyaniwas comes with more than 20 years of expertise in private equity, entrepreneurship, corporate development, engineering and business consulting.

“He has worked with several multinational companies spanning across multiple countries including the USA, Singapore and India,” a Zaggle statement said.

Vidyaniwas holds a Master of Engineering degree from National University of Singapore and is an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business, it said.

“Raghav is highly skilled in strategic and capital market exits, mergers and acquisition deals, and investor relations,” it said. “With a constant evolution in the FinTech space, the new talent with fresh approaches and ideas will further our growth and global expansion,” Avinash Godkhindi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zaggle, said.