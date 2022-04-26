Zee appoints Mahesh Pratap Singh as head of investor relations

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) has appointed Mahesh Pratap Singh to head Investor Relations, spearheading the engagement with the investor and analyst community. Singh will report to Rohit Gupta, President – Finance & Investor Relations, ZEE, and will be based in Mumbai.

Singh will be a partner to the analysts and investors, communicating the company’s strategy and investment approach. Singh will further enhance the corporate-investor relations by driving strong reach and perception within the investment community, with an aim to significantly augment shareholder value creation

Singh comes with 19 years of diverse experience spanning global investor relations across private and public companies, equity and debt capital market transactions, fund raising, strategic finance initiatives, ESG and corporate affairs amongst other operating roles.

Previously, Singh was associated with the Flipkart Group wherein he played various leadership roles across investor relations and ESG. He was instrumental in conceptualising and leading the group’s investor relations program and was a part of the core fund raise team which raised one of the biggest private investments in the Indian internet sector.

His previous stints include Tata Communications wherein he set up the investor relations function and Firstsource Solutions. Mahesh completed his MBA from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and electrical engineering from the College of Technology and Engineering (CTAE) Udaipur. Mahesh’s appointment is effective immediately.