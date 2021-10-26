ZEE cancels board meeting

Zee Entertainment has called off its board meeting on Wednesday due to a lack of quorum.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company both on a standalone and consolidated basis for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, has been canceled due to lack of quorum. The next date of the meeting will be duly informed with fresh notice."