ZEE cancels board meeting

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 26, 2021

Cites lack of quorum for calling off the event.

Zee Entertainment has called off its board meeting on Wednesday due to a lack of quorum.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company both on a standalone and consolidated basis for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, has been canceled due to lack of quorum. The next date of the meeting will be duly informed with fresh notice."

Published on October 26, 2021

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
