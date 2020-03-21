ZEE Entertainment appoints Piyush Pandey as independent director

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has appointed Piyush Pandey as an Independent Director with effect from March 24.
This was decided during a board meeting on Friday.
Pandey is the first advertising professional to be honoured with the Padma Shri, and has experience spanning 37 years, the company said in a statement. In the rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape, the company will draw on his experience in the realm of advertising, it added.
“I am elated to welcome Mr. Piyush Pandey on the Company’s Board. We all have experienced his creative work, which has directly touched our hearts. His sharp acumen and creative approach will help us in driving the company to its desired goals. On behalf of the entire management of the company, I welcome him aboard and look forward to working with him along with other esteemed members of our board. In line with our commitment to further strengthen the board, we aim to move swiftly with the help of our consultant to appoint additional directors with diverse experience,” said Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
“I am delighted to join the board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, a pioneering company which has contributed immensely to the Media and Entertainment Industry. Content creation as a process aims at multiple platforms in today’s era and it would be my pleasure to contribute to ZEE’s journey of entertaining the world,” said Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman, Ogilvy.
The resignations of Aparajita Jain and Surender Singh were also accepted by the board.
