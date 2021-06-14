ZEE5 inks partnership with TVF to bolster its content offerings

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
OTT platform ZEE5 has entered into a content partnership with digital content firm TVF (The Viral Fever) to further strengthen the content line-up on its platform. Under this partnership, TVF’s existing line-up of 13 shows will be available to the OTT platform’s Advertising Video-on-Demand (AVOD) customers.
In addition, ZEE5 will exclusively stream new TVF originals and subsequent seasons of shows such as Pitchers, Tripling, Humorously Yours, among others for paid subscribers of the OTT platform.
Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said this was part of the company’s strategy to bolster its content offering and appeal to a wider audience including youth. “Our focus for this year is ‘Entertainment Inclusion’, to ensure everybody, irrespective of the demographic and language preference, has access to purposeful entertainment on ZEE5. The first step to this has been to further bolster our content offering followed by ensuring we are able to take that content to the right user,” he added.
“Over 60 per cent of our audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF caters perfectly to that group. Being a customer-obsessed platform, we are delighted to bring these much-loved and iconic TVF shows to our platform to further enhance our extensive library of multilingual and diverse titles,” Kalra said.
ZEE5 expects SVOD consumers to sample the existing library of titles by TVF as well as boost its paid subscriber base with the original content offerings.
In recent times, the OTT platform has been making big bets on offering tentpole and exclusive content offerings to woo a diverse set of consumers. Last month, it premiered the Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the special of the American sitcom, Friends: The Reunion.
Nimisha Pandey, Head Hindi Originals, ZEE5 India said, “We are excited to team up with TVF, the creators who put streaming content on the map in this country. Their stories inspire an instant connect as their slice-of-life shows closely mirror the viewers’ lives, with a charming ensemble of characters having relatable quirks brought alive by some very talented actors.”
