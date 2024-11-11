Lens manufacturer ZEISS India announced its commitment to double its workforce by 2028 during the launch of its global capability centre (GCC) in Bengaluru. The company currently employs 2,500 people across various functions.

The GCC was inaugurated by Karnataka’s IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge. Speaking at the event, he reiterated the government’s commitment to transform Karnataka into a hub of knowledge and skill. To support this goal, the government has launched a GCC policy and established incubation centres to foster innovation, he said adding that the government’s target is to establish 500 new GCCs and create 3.5 lakh jobs within next five years.

“The GCC in Karnataka is expected to oversee software maintenance and support and, over time, will move towards greater involvement in governance while exploring the development of capabilities in software creation,” said Santana Ramakrishnan, CHRO of ZEISS India. Emphasising the company’s growth objectives, he added, “The goal, over the next three years, is to at least double our baseline percentages across manufacturing operations, GCC, sales, and services. .

This new investment in Bengaluru comes after ZEISS’s previous investment to build a lens manufacturing plant in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, a project with an earmarked investment of ₹2,500 crore, expected to be completed by late 2025. Ramakrishnan stressed the strategic importance of this investment and hinted at further expansion, “Investments will continue across branches as and when needed. Investments in India is an ongoing process that has been in motion for the past 25 years and will likely continue for another 25 years.”

Additionally, ZEISS has collaborated with the Karnataka government to strengthen the region’s R&D ecosystem for emerging technologies to accelerate the commercialisation of innovations such as AI-driven diagnostics and smart optical devices. Under this partnership, ZEISS will support the startup ecosystem by providing infrastructure and expertise to startups developing innovative solutions.

