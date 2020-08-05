Zenara Pharma gets DCGI nod for Favipiravir tablets

Hyderabad-based Zenara Pharma, a fully owned subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), to manufacture and sell Favipiravir tablets.

The tablets are used to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19. The tablet, which will be sold under the brand name ‘Favizen’, is being manufactured at Zenara’s USFDA approved facility in Hyderabad.

“In the ongoing pandemic, it has become extremely critical for pharmaceutical companies to quickly provide safe and effective treatment options for patients with Covid-19. Wwe have our own in-house API and are not dependent on any imports for the production,” Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director, said in a release.

“We are also in talks with various institutions to make the tablets available at discounted or no cost to underprivileged patients,”he added.

Zenara Pharma is in talks with multiple state institutions and several hospitals in India to ensure that Favizen is readily available for patients in need. Internationally, Zenara has the manufacturing and distribution capabilities to improve access to this treatment around the world and has already begun exports to West Asia and Latin American countries, according to the release.