Manufacturing unicorn Zetwerk plans to invest ₹1000 crores to strengthen its consumer electronics manufacturing foray. It plans to enter newer categories, expand its manufacturing footprint beyond the north, and is looking for government tie-ups, said Rahul Sharma, Co-founder of Zetwerk.

The company is planning to enter into the electric vehicle and IT hardware category, in a bid to achieve the next phase of growth. In the EV category, it will be entering the space of battery management system, battery pack, power drain, and the components that go on the electronic side along with the battery.

“The EV category is very nascent but we are betting our future on it, we are charting what the landscape will look it in the next three years. IT Hardware is also an area of interest, we are in talks with multiple customers to figure out how can we set up a supply chain for them,” Sharma told businessline.

It will also start production of laptops within the current financial year and is in the process of deciding on the factory, system, and pilot runs. Sharma said, “We are talking to a lot of international brands who are interested. They are looking for a partner who can scale fast. I think they want an agile, scalable supply chain and we are promising to them.”

Zetwerk ventured into electronics manufacturing through the hearable and wearable category, it now manufactures an ambit of products such as TWS, Bluetooth neck bands, speakers, smartwatches, and more. It is also one of the few ODMs (Original Design Manufacturer), which brings in their own products to the customers. It currently produces one million devices a month. It has also forayed into television as a category, where it manufactures for about six-seven brands, and has fared well, notes Sharma.

The company is also looking to forge tie-ups with the government, where it can gain access to real estate and leverage the government’s labor training and hiring programs. It also intends to expand its manufacturing footprint beyond the North region. “Today we are based out of the north, hopefully, in some time we will be based out of both the south and west which gives us and our customers the ability to source components or finish products wherever they want to,” Sharma said.

