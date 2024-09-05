ZETWERK, a contract manufacturing marketplace, has secured the approval of its 60kW and 120kW DC fast chargers by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). These chargers will be supplied to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and other private charge point operators.

In March, ZETWERK secured contracts to supply chargers to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the installation of over 1,400 EV fast chargers across India. These chargers, ranging from 50 kW to 120 kW and featuring advanced DC Dual Gun CCS2 technology, are expected to significantly boost the availability of fast-charging stations and address a major challenge to widespread EV adoption, according to the company.

“Securing ARAI certification is a big win for us and reaffirms our commitment to product quality, safety, and reliability. The certification supports the ‘Make in India’ initiative and emphasizes our role in promoting electric vehicle adoption through premium, domestically produced chargers. Our goal is to provide end-to-end solutions that address the current needs for future innovations in sustainable energy,” said Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Co-founder and COO of ZETWERK.

Additionally, ZETWERK is investing in research and development to expand its product offerings. The company plans to introduce Super DC Chargers with capacities of 240 kW and 360 kW. These high-capacity chargers are designed to provide faster charging times and are intended for use at commercial and public EV charging stations.