ZF acquires majority stake in joint venture with Rane Group

ZF, a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, on Wednesday announced an increase in its holding in Rane TRW Steering Systems to become the majority shareholder. Rane TRW Steering Systems is a 50-50 joint-venture between ZF and the Rane Group. ZF has now increased its holding to 51 per cent.

In a press release, ZF said, “Till date, both partners held equal shares in the company, which employs around 3,400 people. In the future, the joint venture will operate on the market under the name ZF Rane Automotive India. The renaming is reflective of the enhanced cooperation between the partners.”

ZF operations in India are through three subsidiaries, four joint venture partners, and eight engineering centres. The regional headquarter, ZF India Pvt. Ltd, is a multi-product facility based at Chakan in Pune. It has steadily grown to 18 manufacturing locations across India. ZF also provides a wide range of spare parts for automotive products from SACHS, LEMFÖRDER, TRW, and WABCO with robust service support through its ZF Aftermarket division. ZF in India employs more than 13000 people, including its JV partners.

“India is a very important market for ZF, and we want to grow sustainably here,” Holger Klein, Member of the Board of Management (BOM), ZF Group, said in the release.

“By acquiring a majority stake from our long-standing partner Rane, we aim to further expand both our passenger car and commercial vehicle business for our customers in the India region,” he added.

The joint venture

The JV was founded in 1987 by Rane and TRW to produce steering systems for commercial vehicles. In 1997, the company added occupant protection systems for passenger cars. With the acquisition of TRW in 2015, ZF Group became a co-owner of the company, which produces steering gears, airbags and seat belt systems at five locations in India. In 2019, the two partners opened the new occupant protection systems plant in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the partnership, Harish Lakshman, Vice-Chairman, Rane Group & Managing Director, Rane TRW Steering Systems Pvt. Ltd, said, “Our relationship with ZF has gone from strength-to-strength over the past 35 years and the transfer of 1 per cent to ZF is a major step in taking the relationship to the next level. We look forward to bring superior technology matching the customer requirements.”