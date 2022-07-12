ZF introduces ‘EcoTronic’ intelligent transmission systems for Indian CV market 

ZF, a global leader in driveline and chassis technology and safety parts, has has introduced its new EcoTronic Mid Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) system for commercial vehicles in India.

Compatible with ZF’s connectivity solutions, the EcoTronic system promises to offer vehicle insights to help improve fleet operational efficiency, according to a statement.

As the Indian CV industry is at a critical tipping point in its transformation, ZF’s EcoTronic Mid AMT offers a range of industry-first driving functions including shift-free low-speed manoeuvring, hill assist, rock-free and off-road modes to meet virtually all application needs. It enables a smooth driving experience, clutch pedal-less operations and increased driver productivity to support quicker turnarounds. A key feature is its throttle, acceleration and gear-based shift strategies that deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and drivability.

Gear-shifting tech

Under standard operating conditions, the acceleration-based gear-shifting technology provides customers with reduced emissions and fuel savings benefits of up to 5 per cent. ZF’s lightweight solution is available in both direct-drive and over-drive options to match customer requirements with several options available including eco, power and auto / manual modes.

With an intelligent clutch heat mapping algorithm helping avoid unnecessary wear on the clutch mechanism, the life of both the clutch and driveline is extended. The EcoTronic Mid system meets leading functional safety requirements and promises trouble-free operation for the customer. This indigenous solution is assembled and supplied by ZF’s facility in Pune, India and the EcoTronic Mid can be serviced pan-India across ZF’s extensive Aftermarket network. This technology is currently available for original equipment fitment.

Advanced solution

“We are delighted to introduce our locally manufactured EcoTronic Mid transmission to the Indian market. Setting the pace for intelligent transmission systems in India’s CV industry, this advanced solution will support vehicle efficiency whether on a long-distance journey, managing delivery traffic, working on a construction site or operating as municipal vehicles,” said P Kaniappan, Managing Director, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.

EcoTronic Mid’s intelligent electronic system operates in both manual and automatic modes providing a 9-gear ratio across the entire commercial vehicle range and can support all types of applications including road transportation, passenger transport, mining (tippers), long-haul and fuel carriers, among others.

Kaniappan said ZF was focusing on expanding its business in India and localising its products. Many leading manufacturers in India have chosen ZF as their technology partner. ZF’s newest partnership with Ashok Leyland is focused on improving driver comfort and productivity in the tipper segment’s most demanding operating conditions.