ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of Rane Group with the German ZF Group, has opened a new inflator plant and sled test facility for its occupant safety business at Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

The new inflator facility will help enhance local content in Airbags, according to a statement.

“By boosting local manufacturing capabilities, we are better positioned to meet the growing demands of the market while strengthening our ‘Make in India’ efforts,” said Harish Lakshman, Chairman, Rane Group and Managing Director, ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt. Ltd.

The company has invested close to ₹100 crore in setting up the inflator and sled facility. The inflator plant initially will produce the driver and passenger versions from the unit within the Tiruchi plant. The initial capacity will be around 3 million inflators per annum. The sled facility enhances the capability in testing and enables the company to offer products at reduced lead time.

“With this investment, we are well prepared to capitalise on the sustainable growth potential of the passive safety systems market. Keeping the inflator production in-house and expanding our testing footprint globally is a vital part of our strategy,” said Rudolf Stark, Executive Vice President, ZF LIFETEC.

