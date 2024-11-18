Zinka Logistics Solutions’ Initial Public Offering (IPO) is showing subdued investor interest, with an overall subscription of 0.37 times as of 10.51 am on its final day, November 18, 2024. The IPO, which opened on November 13, will close today.

The employee portion currently leads the subscription statistics with 7.10 times subscription, followed by retail investors at 1.15 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) have so far subscribed to only 26 per cent of their allocated portion, with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) being the primary bidders in this category.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment shows minimal participation with just 5 per cent subscription. Within this, smaller NIIs investing between ₹2-10 lakh have subscribed to 12 per cent of their portion, while larger NIIs show only 2 per cent subscription.

Against the total offer of 2.25 crore shares, the company has received bids for 84.21 lakh shares so far. The final subscription status will be determined after the bidding closes in the evening. The IPO’s performance in the remaining hours will be crucial for its overall success.