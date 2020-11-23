Companies

ZNZ Pharma buys majority stake in Celon Laboratories

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 23, 2020 Published on November 23, 2020

ZNZ Pharma, a newly incorporated London-based bio pharmaceutical platform, has acquired majority stake in Hyderabad-based specialty generics company Celon Laboratories Private Limited.

The phrama platform is backed by CDC Group, the UK’s publicly owned impact investor, Development Partners International (DPI) through its ADP III fund and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

ZNZ Pharma is co-founded by Hocine Sidi-Said, CEO and Alhadi Alwazir, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Corporate Development, both of whom have been inducted to the Board of Directors of Celon Labs.

The platform is planning to invest in Celon’s development of a new, state-of-the-art oral and injectable manufacturing facility for both critical care and oncology that will serve a wider set of markets.

Citadel Management Consulting was the exclusive advisor to Celon on the transaction.

“We are excited about this partnership to drive the growth of Celon in the coming years. The primary investment by our new shareholders will help Celon expand its capabilities and capacities to match market opportunities in both therapeutic segments on a much larger, global scale.” said Celon Labs MD, Middey Nagesh Kumar.

Founded in 2007 by Vimal Kumar Kavuru and Vijay Kumar Vasireddy, Celon Labs is engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distributing specialty pharmaceutical products in the oncology and critical care segments. It employs 520 people and sells its products in India and in over 45 countries in the emerging markets.

