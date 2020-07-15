Zoho removes third-party sites on website to boost security, maintain user privacy

Zoho has blocked third-party sites on its website to stop ‘adjunct surveillance’. This includes removing options to share on social media sites or analysing website visitor data using third-party services.

Surveillance companies, which rely heavily on showing ads to survive, collect user information even from adjunct properties without the user’s permission. B2B companies use products and services from surveillance companies in exchange for their users’ data. Earlier this year, Zoho had decided not to follow this industry practice and started eliminating third-party trackers and cookies, says a release from Zoho.

Zoho has always prioritised user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. By choosing Zoho, businesses will inherit the company’s top-tier privacy and security practices across all products and their data will be stored securely in Zoho’s data centres, the release said.