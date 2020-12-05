Zoho will create more jobs in rural centres: Sridhar Vembu

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
The ‘new normal’ in Zoho — an Indian/American software development company with headquarters in Chennai — is that most of the jobs in the company will be created in rural centres, said Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho. “We will pay the same pay scale as in Chennai,” he added.
“In a rural economy even if one or two per cent of our kind of jobs that are high paying and globally competitive are created , we can bring the rural economy in to a balance,” he said in a virtual conversation with Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean - Alumni & Corporate Relations, IIT Madras, at Sangam, the annual event organised by IIT Madras Alumni Association.
Elaborating on the ‘balance’, he said, today villages export (within India and abroad) only agricultural commodities and import (from within India and abroad) other products like smartphones or motorcycles. This is not a balance. However, bringing in ten jobs in a village that has around 1,000 persons (about 1 per cent) is what the new normal will be. This does not require any sophisticated economic theory to understand.
“Look at what is going on in the villages. One can immediately see the problem. No economic theory is required. What goes out is not sufficient to buy all the things that come in. They are pledging the land and pledging their souls,” he said.
“For me, the real normal is how to address the imbalances that have come up in the rural economy in the last 20-30 years of the old normal. This needs to be corrected by the new normal. This itself is an entrepreneurial opportunity, and a massive opportunity,” said Sridhar. “I am doing all these village experiments not as a philanthropic initiative but as a business venture that will make Zoho a stronger company,” he added.
Within a 10-15 km radius in the Thanjavur district, there are a couple of thousand people who desperately need jobs today. Putting raw talent to work is ‘capital’ today. The job of the entrepreneur is to figure out how to use all these surplus talents in India. This is the biggest opportunity available in India today but the challenge is how to address this problem, he said.
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
I bought Nippon India Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)- dividend payout-- on January 13, 2015 at the NAV of ₹24.0624 and ...
The scheme will invest 0-35 per cent of the corpus in overseas equities
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
With as many iterations as components, this Burmese dish is a well-travelled one
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...