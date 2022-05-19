Zoho’s unit ManageEngine to hire 1,000 more employees this year

The enterprise IT management division plans to boost its local workforce by 25 per cent

Bengaluru, May 19 ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, has announced plans to grow its Indian workforce by 1,000 more employees this year. This is in addition to the existing 4,000 employees at the division.

ManageEngine also said this year marks two decades of the company’s innovation, growth and success as a trusted global technology provider. Since 2002, the company said it has served over 2.8 lakh organisations in more than 190 countries.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder of Zoho Corp, said, “We invest heavily in R&D, product design and integration, so that our customers can accelerate their own digital transformation. We invest heavily in support so that our customers have a reliable partner to navigate a fast-changing landscape. We are in IT for the long haul, so customers can trust us to be around.”

Expansion plan

Commenting on the expansion plans for ManageEngine in India, which has emerged as one of the top three markets worldwide after the US and the UK, Shailesh Davey, Co-Founder & Vice President of Engineering of Zoho Corp., said the company plans to boost its local workforce by 25 per cent.

“In India, we registered a YoY revenue growth of 63.2 per cent in 2021, while our customer count increased by 26.3 per cent, driven by demand primarily from the BFSI and IT services and solutions sectors,” Davey said. He added: “With three key pillars driving growth — hybrid work, cloud adoption and the government’s digital push — ManageEngine plans to hire around 1,000 this year for development, R&D and customer-facing roles.”

ManageEngine said that both established and emerging enterprises — including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations — rely on its real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including India, the US, the UAE, the Netherlands, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as more than 200 global partners to help organisations tightly align their business and IT.