Food delivery platform Zomato said that its application will now be available in Hindi, along with some regional languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The platform said it is already delivering more than 1,50,000 orders a month via the regional language versions of the Zomato app. Hindi and Tamil have contributed 54 per cent, and 11 per cent of these orders currently, and the rest are growing rapidly.

“We deliver food in more than 1,000 cities across India. In addition to the food and climate, every region and city has its own unique dialect and language that changes as we move across different parts. People speak in different dialects – ones they’ve grown up with and feel most comfortable interacting with.” the company said.

Zomato wants to offer this personal touch to the Zomato app, so it’s more relatable for our customers, it added. The platform said it aims to continuously work on improving the quality of its regional apps to make them more accurate and contextual.

