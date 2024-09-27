Zomato on Friday said that Co-Founder and Chief People Officer, Akriti Chopra has tendered her resignation to pursue other interests.

Designated as Senior Management Personnel, Chopra tendered her resignation effective September 27, the online food ordering and delivery platform stated in a BSE filing. During her 13-year stint at Zomato, she held various roles, including Vice President, Finance, CFO, and Head of People Development. She played a key role in scaling up the company’s finance and operations team. Chopra was elevated to the role of Co-Founder in June 2021.

“ It has been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years,” she stated in her email to CEO Deepinder Goyal.

In January last year, Gunjan Patidar, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, stepped down from Zomato after a 14-year stint. In November 2022, Co-Founder Mohit Gupta resigned after a four-and-a-half-year stint and was elevated to the position of Co-Founder from the position of CEO of the food delivery business.