Food delivery giant Zomato has launched ‘District’, a new lifestyle app that consolidates dining, entertainment, and ticketing services. The app, available on iOS and Android platforms, marks Zomato’s entry into the broader lifestyle and entertainment sector.

The launch follows Zomato’s ₹2,048 crore ($244 million) acquisition of Paytm’s entertainment and ticketing business in August. District integrates these newly acquired services with Zomato’s existing dining-out features, offering users a unified platform for restaurant reservations, movie tickets, and event bookings.

This expansion represents Zomato’s third major consumer-facing venture, alongside its food delivery app and quick-commerce service Blinkit. The move positions the company to compete directly with established players like BookMyShow in India’s entertainment ticketing market.

District’s service portfolio spans dining reservations, live performances, sports events, and shopping experiences. The app aims to serve as a comprehensive platform for users planning leisure activities in India and the UAE.

The launch signifies Zomato’s strategic diversification beyond food delivery and quick commerce, as it seeks to capture a larger share of the lifestyle services market. District will focus on both the Indian and UAE markets, where Zomato already has an established presence.