Zomato launches intercity food delivery service

Zomato has launched ‘Intercity Legends’ service to allow customers to order prominent regional dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur, irrespective of where they live.

To begin with, the offering will be launched for select customers in Gurugram and South Delhi. The company plans to rapidly scale this to other cities in the next few weeks.

“We put together some of the best problem solvers and product builders at Zomato to find a way to bring popular dishes from cities across India to your doorstep,” CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a company post.

He added that the company will leverage Zomato’s vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, its understanding of food technology, and customer insights to deliver legendary dishes from across India to the customers, the very next day.

Goyal noted that all types of dishes have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality.

Food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives, said the company.