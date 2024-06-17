Zomato has said that it is in talks with fintech player Paytm to acquire its movie and ticketing business. This comes at a time when the fintech player is focusing on core businesses of payments and financial services. At the same time, the food delivery major is looking to tap into the growing consumer demand for going-out and entertainment segment.

In a BSE filing, Zomato acknowledged discussions are on with Paytm to acquire its movie and ticketing business. “The above discussion is being undertaken with an intent to further strengthen our Going-out business and is in line with our stated position of focusing only on our four key businesses currently,” the food delivery company stated.

The company has been ramping up investments in its events arm. It is investing Rs ₹100 crore in Zomato Entertainment, which specialises in curating and selling tickets for concerts, parties, and festivals.

It is also investing ₹300 crore in Blinkit , its quick commerce arm.

Meanwhile, Paytm is merging its Insider and movie ticketing businesses.

In a BSE filing, One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Paytm, said, ”The Company routinely explores various strategic opportunities aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The potential transfer of Paytm’s Entertainment business, a component of our Marketing Services, is one opportunity under consideration.“ It added that this was in line with its strategy to focus on payment, financial services, and digital goods commerce.

Both the companies stated that any discussions currently underway are “preliminary” and “do not involve any binding agreements.”