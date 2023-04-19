Zomato in a BSE filing on Wednesday said that the disruptions caused to the operations of Blinkit’s dark stores will have less than 1 per cent revenue impact. The disruptions were caused due to strike by delivery executives against the new payout structures in the Delhi-NCR region rolled out by Zomato-owned quick commerce platform.

“Over the last few days we have made changes in the delivery partner payout structure with respect to the Blinkit business to address the needs of delivery partners, improve customer experience and reduce cancellation/order rejection frauds by few delivery partners in the system,” the food delivery company said. It added that such changes are done from time to time.

“We had to shut down some stores for a few days to ensure safety of our employees at stores and the delivery partners. Most of these stores have now resumed operations,” it added.

Read also: Blinkit delivery executives’ saga puts spotlight on gig workers’ plight

Blinkit delivery executives had called for a strike in protest against the payout structure outside largely in the Delhi-NCR region. The quick commerce platform has changed its payout structure from ₹25 per delivery (plus ₹7 during peak hours) to ₹15 per delivery minimum fee along with distance-based component.

“These disruptions and changes have no material impact on the operations/financial performance of the company (meaningfully less than 1% revenue impact),” it added.

Read more: The unsung workers: Why social security is vital for gig workers

On Tuesday, Blinkit spokesperson said that all its dark stores were back in operations now. “Over 70 per cent of our delivery partners have also opted-in to the new payout structure, without any loss in earnings and continue to deliver on the platform. We are experiencing higher demand than supply at the current moment and some customers will see higher than expected times for the next few days,” the statement added.

Data story: No savings, income shortfall and much more: What data says about the lives of gig workers

Blinkit operates over 400 dark stores in the country and has a large presence in the Delhi-NCR region.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit