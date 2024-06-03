Zomato recently took to social media to address this issue, urging customers to avoid placing orders during peak afternoon hours due to the extreme heat.

“Please avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary,” said Zomato in a post on platform X, Zomato. The message quickly went viral, amassing one million views and over 12,000 likes. However, the post also sparked a wave of backlash from users who felt the company should implement more robust measures to protect its delivery personnel, rather than relying solely on customer restraint.

Critics suggested several alternatives for Zomato to consider. One user commented, “Close down the services between 12 to 4. It’s okay to be human sometimes before profits. Yeah, we won’t order, but still closure from you will do better.”

Another proposed the idea of a mandatory “heat-related tip” or “hardship charge” for each order, with the proceeds going entirely to delivery riders to compensate for the harsh working conditions.

Some users recommended practical solutions, such as providing waterproof roofs for the delivery two-wheelers to offer some respite from the sun. Others accused Zomato’s plea of being a mere marketing stunt, questioning the company’s commitment to genuinely addressing the issue.

Despite the criticism, a few responses were supportive of Zomato’s request. One user shared, “I was thinking the same thing today, then decided to eat Maggie instead of ordering online.”