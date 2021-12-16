Zoomcar launches vehicle host program across 8 cities

Self-drive car rental platform, Zoomcar has launched a vehicle host program that will enable individual vehicle owners to list their cars on Zoomcar and earn a revenue share on each booking rental.

The company has been running a pilot of its vehicle host program for the past six months and claims to have onboarded over 5,000 cars across eight cities. These eight cities include Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, and Pune. Zoomcar now aims to scale this to over 50,000 cars and 100 cities within the next 12 months.

“On average, car owners/hosts on the platform have earned ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 a month during the beta phase. Zoomcar’s vehicle host program is offered under a revenue share model, where 60 per cent of the earnings on each booking goes to the car owner and 40 per cent is taken by Zoomcar,” Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar, told BusinessLine.

In addition to the revenue from bookings, the company is also giving additional incentives to the host based on their ratings. Moran noted that, on the scale of 1 to 5, if the host has a rating close to 5, they have a chance of earning an extra ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 a month. At present, Zoomcar offers individual vehicle owners a joining bonus of ₹10,000.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar allows individuals to rent cars by the hour or by the day. Talking about the rationale behind launching the vehicle host program, Moran said “as a platform, our primary problem statement is that we want to have as much supply in the marketplace and have as much diverse vehicle choice as possible. With the vehicle host program, we will get significantly more supply of cars, which would result in more transaction volume and more users.”

Zoomcar reported being profitable at the transactional level for about three years now. However, at the company level, it is prioritising growth over profits. Zoomcar has recently launched in the Philippines, Egypt, Vietnam, and Indonesia, expanding its operational market to five countries including India. The company also has plans to launch in 10 more countries in the next 12 months.

“We are investing heavily in international growth, IT, and tech infrastructure. We also intend to become a public company over the next 12 months or so – which is a high priority milestone for us. Hence, we are investing behind growth right now as opposed to maximising our profits,” Moran added.