Zoomcar launches vehicle host program across 8 cities

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Self-drive car rental platform, Zoomcar has launched a vehicle host program that will enable individual vehicle owners to list their cars on Zoomcar and earn a revenue share on each booking rental.
The company has been running a pilot of its vehicle host program for the past six months and claims to have onboarded over 5,000 cars across eight cities. These eight cities include Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, and Pune. Zoomcar now aims to scale this to over 50,000 cars and 100 cities within the next 12 months.
“On average, car owners/hosts on the platform have earned ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 a month during the beta phase. Zoomcar’s vehicle host program is offered under a revenue share model, where 60 per cent of the earnings on each booking goes to the car owner and 40 per cent is taken by Zoomcar,” Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar, told BusinessLine.
In addition to the revenue from bookings, the company is also giving additional incentives to the host based on their ratings. Moran noted that, on the scale of 1 to 5, if the host has a rating close to 5, they have a chance of earning an extra ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 a month. At present, Zoomcar offers individual vehicle owners a joining bonus of ₹10,000.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Zoomcar allows individuals to rent cars by the hour or by the day. Talking about the rationale behind launching the vehicle host program, Moran said “as a platform, our primary problem statement is that we want to have as much supply in the marketplace and have as much diverse vehicle choice as possible. With the vehicle host program, we will get significantly more supply of cars, which would result in more transaction volume and more users.”
Zoomcar reported being profitable at the transactional level for about three years now. However, at the company level, it is prioritising growth over profits. Zoomcar has recently launched in the Philippines, Egypt, Vietnam, and Indonesia, expanding its operational market to five countries including India. The company also has plans to launch in 10 more countries in the next 12 months.
“We are investing heavily in international growth, IT, and tech infrastructure. We also intend to become a public company over the next 12 months or so – which is a high priority milestone for us. Hence, we are investing behind growth right now as opposed to maximising our profits,” Moran added.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...