Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors to boost shared EV mobility

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Zoomcar, a personal mobility platform, has signed an agreement with Hyderabad-based ETO Motors, an electric mobility solutions and services company, to provide an array of platform services for ETO’s electric and shared three-wheeler business.
As part of this agreement, Zoomcar will provide access to its proprietary tech platform. In the partnership, ETO Motors will own and operate electric three-wheelers for shared first-mile and last-mile passenger commute as well as goods movement within cities.
Zoomcar’s tie-up with ETO Motors entails the development of an innovative platform to address the vast opportunities across India in the first mile, last mile, and intracity passenger segments as well as goods movement space using electric vehicles. The strategic partnership will help create the necessary competency and technology for building the future of the mobility market in India.
Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoomcar, in a statement said, “The mobility industry is going through a transformational phase globally due to the pandemic. At Zoomcar, we strive to be at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that can help shape this transformative shift. Through this partnership with ETO Motors, we aim to leverage our AI-based platform to enable large fleet operators to better manage their assets through greater vehicle safety and lower total operating costs. We are delighted to partner with ETO Motors on the next phase of their growth journey in India’s rapidly expanding EV market.”
Biju Mathew, CEO, ETO Motors, said, “The coming together of both companies marks a significant beginning in boosting the shared EV mobility space. ETO will own and operate electric vehicles to deliver seamless mobility to customers. The next phase of collaboration between our respective companies with respect to the development of the co-branded digital platform will undoubtedly mark a significant step forward for the industry.”
This co-branded platform is part of ETO Motors’ plan to introduce a fleet of smart electric vehicles and strengthen its clean mobility solutions offering. ETO has already introduced its smart vehicles for first mile and last mile connectivity service in Noida Metro and is poised to expand its presence in the coming times.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
₹1079 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1065105210921105 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...