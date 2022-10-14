Zoomcar, a car sharing platform, has entered into a merger agreement with Innovative International Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, to publicly list on Nasdaq.

The transaction values the combined company at an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $456 million. Upon closing, the combined company will be renamed Zoomcar Holdings Inc. and is expected to list its common stock on Nasdaq.

Zoomcar has over 3 million active users and over 25,000 vehicles registered for use on its global car-sharing marketplace. “Zoomcar aims to fundamentally transform the urban mobility landscape across emerging markets through the introduction of a highly scalable marketplace focused car sharing platform,” said Zoomcar Co-Founder and CEO Greg Moran.

Car sharing

Zoomcar’s unique technology platform facilitates car sharing at scale. Owners of personal, private or non-transport vehicles (hosts) can list their vehicles on the platform, and eligible users can book them for personal use. Cars listed on the platform are fitted with a customised safety monitoring hardware device, offering keyless entry as part of Zoomcar’s proprietary IoT technology stack.

After onboarding, the car is ready to earn income for the host once it starts receiving bookings. Hosts have the flexibility to share their car whenever it’s convenient and hosts are credited with earnings upon the completion of a booking.

“We see a vast addressable market, totalling approximately $90 billion annually by 2025, due to current average private car ownership levels of less than 10 pr cent across, combined with an underutilised vehicle base of nearly 200 million cars in our core markets. Zoomcar’s car-sharing marketplace is positioned to cut across emerging markets, and we expect to target future expansion opportunities in markets which include SE Asia, Latin America, MENA, and Sub-Saharan Africa,” Moran added.

Founded in 2013, Zoomcar has pioneered car sharing across emerging markets. With its asset-light marketplace-focused business model, the Zoomcar platform connects host vehicle owners with guests who choose from a selection of otherwise idle cars to use for personal, business and travel needs. Zoomcar currently operates across more than 50 cities globally.