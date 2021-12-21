ZR Power Holdings to invest ₹1,200 crore in Maharashtra

ZR Power Holdings, a leading energy producer from Hyderabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Maharashtra government to invest ₹1,200 crore in the State.

Under this MoU, a total of two ZR Data Centres have been proposed in Navi Mumbai and Pune totalling a development potential of ₹1,200 crore, and generating direct employment for 300 employees. The proposed cost for the ZR Data Centre at Navi Mumbai is ₹800 crore, and ₹400 crore for the ZR Data Centre at Pune.

“We are honoured to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the government of Maharashtra,” said Zain Ravdjee, Founder of ZR Power Holdings. ZR Power Holdings is a sustainable energy producer headquartered in Telangana. The firm also constructs Data Centres.

The MoU was signed in Dubai recently in the presence of State Industries Minister Subhash Desai. The MoU aims to build state-of-the-art sustainable energy manufacturing plants/data centres with world-class facilities in Maharashtra.

Given the evident social and economic advantages of the investments, the Maharashtra government has vowed to assist in streamlining the regulatory processes and permissions for the two projects in order to promote general ease of doing business.

“ZR Power Holdings, promoted by the renowned Ravdjee Family, remains committed and will work closely with the government to propel economic growth. The company has grown exponentially and is looking to expand into other forays by FY2023,” the company stated in a press release.