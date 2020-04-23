Zuari Agro Chemicals resumes operation of Goa plant

Office Buzz: Video-chat fatigue sets in
Leading fertiliser firm Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd on Thursday said its Goa plant had started operation.
In a filing to the BSE, the company said that “NPK-A plant has resumed operation effective April 22.”
In an earlier intimation to the bourses in March, the company had said that “considering the prevailing unprecedented circumstances caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and ongoing advisories by the Goa State Government on complete lockdown, the NPK-A plant of the company is shut down till further intimation.”
Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to May 3, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to run from April 20.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 86.70 apiece on BSE in the morning trade, up 1.58 per cent.
