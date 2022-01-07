Zuddl raises $13.35 million in Series A round

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Zuddl, an all-in-one platform for virtual and hybrid events, on Friday announced that it has closed $13.35 million in Series A funding, led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) and Qualcomm Ventures LLC.
AWI is backed by DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform, and managed by Falcon Edge Capital. The round also saw participation from existing investors GrowX and Waveform Ventures.
The company will use the funds raised to accelerate product development and scale globally, with a particular focus on the United States market.
Zuddl was founded by Bharath Varma and Vedha Sayyaparaju in May 2020. The current round of funding will be used for geographical expansion, deepen its tech team, and further build on its offering, the company said.
“Zuddl’s growth can be attributed to enterprises’ need for greater customizability and control for their virtual and hybrid events. Most of our customers are global companies with remote teams, who have complex use cases that we help solve easily, all the while being on-brand,” said Bharath Varma, CEO and Co-founder of Zuddl.
“Attendee engagement is a critical pillar of any event – in-person or virtual. With Zuddl, we are leveraging our experience of running in-person events and using technology to solve engagement and event RoI,” added Varma.
The platform focuses on event customisation and attendee engagement. Zuddl grew by over 30x since its inception, the company said. Its client list includes Kellogg’s, Microsoft, Dicks Sporting Goods, BYJU’S, Grant Thornton, and Nasscom amongst others.
“After being forced to go the virtual events route during the pandemic, enterprises are now discovering the advantages of hybrid events. Zuddl, through its hybrid-first model, is tackling a unique set of problem for enterprise events of bringing customisability, control and engagement to virtual and hybrid events, without making it complicated for the event organizers. What works to Zuddl’s advantage is the fact that they are from the events industry and understand the ground realities too well,” said Anirudh Singh, Managing Director, Alpha Wave Incubation”.
“Zuddl’s platform for hybrid events helps enterprises easily customize and manage events with greater engagement. We look forward to supporting their journey to enable new applications and immersive experiences for the events sector using XR, AI and 5G,” said Varsha Tagare, Sr. Director, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Managing Director at Qualcomm Ventures.
