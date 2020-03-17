ZunRoof raises $3 million in Series A

ZunRoof, a home-tech company, has raised $3 million in Series A funding from Godrej Investment Office. This follows a $1.2-million investment by Godrej in the pre-Series A round in the company in April last year.

The company aims to use the latest investment to expand its product portfolio and fuel a 500 per cent growth this year. ZunRoof’s home-IoT product-line will be launched next quarter, the company said in a statement.

Founder & CEO of ZunRoof, Pranesh Chaudhary, said: “This investment will fuel our aim to put solar on the roofs of 10 lakh home-owners in the next five years and bring a taste of IoT to these customers.”

“The perfect timing of the funding will help us hire and retain the best talent,” he added.